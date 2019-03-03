Original Content podcast: We dance with the emo heroes of Netflix’s ‘Umbrella Academy’

Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” opens in 1989, with 43 women across the world giving unexpected, simultaneous birth. Fast forward 30 years, and seven of those (mostly) super-powered children were adopted by a wealthy benefactor, formed a crimefighting team called The Umbrella Academy, experienced tragedy and went their separate ways.

On the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, we’re joined by our original co-host Darrell Etherington to review the show. The description above only scratches the surface of what’s going on in “The Umbrella Academy” (based on the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá) — there’s also a talking chimpanzee, an agency of time-traveling assassins, an impending apocalypse and much more.

What makes the series work, however, is a clear sense of the characters’ personalities and pain — particularly Ellen Page’s Vanya, who continues to feel isolated from her adopted siblings thanks to her lack of powers. And everything is accompanied by lively music, including a perfect dance scene set to Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

We also cover last weekend’s Academy Awards: Who won, who should have won and who gave the best and worst speeches.

