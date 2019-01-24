Lightning Motorcycles is taking reservations for its $12,998 electric motorcycle

A teaser image of headlights plus a few details about the upcoming electric Strike motorcycle from Lightning Motorcycles was apparently too much for some to bear. The company, prompted by an unexpectedly high number of customer requests, has now opened reservations for U.S. customers.

Customers will still have to wait until March to see what the Strike electric motorcycle looks like. No early peeks, even for reservations holders.

Two versions of Strike reservations are available: a carbon edition and standard version. Customers can put down a $500 fully refundable reservation deposit for the standard model, which starts at $12,998.

For those who want the Strike carbon edition, they’ll have to plunk down a $10,000 refundable deposit.

Lightning Motorcycles, which is known for its LS-218 superbike, says its Strike electric motorcycle has 150 miles of range on a single charge and can reach a top speed of 150 miles per hour. The motorcycle’s battery can be charged in 35 minutes with a DC fast charger.

Lightning Motorcycles is one of several companies that have announced plans to sell mass-market electric motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson, which first showed off a concept electric motorcycle four years ago, plans to sell a production-ready electric bike called LiveWire this coming August. LiveWire is supposed to be the first in what will be a portfolio of electric Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The LiveWire is more than double the cost of what Lightening Motorcycles plans to bring to market.

The battery-powered LiveWire will do 0-60 mph in just over 3 seconds and go 110 miles on a charge; the base price is $29,799 MSRP.