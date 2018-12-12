Accenture will acquire digital ad company Adaptly

Accenture announced today that it’s reached an agreement to acquire Adaptly.

The digital advertising company launched in 2010 with self-serve tools for running ads across different social networks. In a blog post about the acquisition, co-founder and CEO Nikhil Sethi wrote that the company’s mission hasn’t changed, but it has expanded to support Google and Amazon’s ad platforms, while also introducing “several creative technology solutions that make our media buying work harder.”

While Adaptly has mostly stayed out of the headlines for the past few years, the company now has nearly 150 employees and works with advertisers like Chico’s, Mazda, Prudential and Sprint. Once the deal closes, it will become part of Accenture’s digital marketing arm, Accenture Interactive Operations.

“As new consumer experiences emerge and new digital platforms are born, our mission has always been to help brands connect with people in new and powerful ways,” Sethi said in the acquisition release, adding, “Being a part of Accenture is really exciting as, together, we’ll have an amazing opportunity to supercharge our key platform partnerships, drive more transparency and effectiveness for our clients, and enable them to deliver more relevant, high impact experiences.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. It looks like Adaptly hasn’t raised outside funding (or at least hasn’t announced any funding) from investors since 2012. Those investors include Valhalla Partners, Time Warner Investments, First Round Capital, Charles River Ventures and Lerer Hippeau.