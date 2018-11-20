Last Chance to get a table in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin

Going once, going twice for tables in Startup Alley! Disrupt Berlin is less than two weeks away, and registration is about to close for startups looking to showcase their product or company to thousands of people on the Disrupt floor. According to Crunchbase, startups that exhibited in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin 2017 raised more than $42 million in seed and Series A funding post-Disrupt.

For €895 + VAT, you’ll get one full day to exhibit in Startup Alley, two full conference Founder passes to Disrupt Berlin, admission to our After Party, and all women will get to attend the Women of Disrupt Lunch. Ready to join us? You can secure your exhibit spot here — last year we sold out of tables, so get yours before it’s gone.

Remember, being a part of Startup Alley means you’ll also get access to CrunchMatch, Disrupt’s startup and investor matching program. It’s designed to make it easy for startups to meet investors based on a curated analysis of which startups fit with a given investor’s profile.

Also, Startup Alley companies have the opportunity to be selected as a “Wild Card” and participate in the famous Startup Battlefield competition. The TechCrunch editors will pick one company out of Startup Alley to be part of this opportunity. At Disrupt NY 2017, RecordGram went from Startup Alley to the Battlefield stage and ended up winning the Startup Battlefield competition — and took home $50,000!

Over the course of the two-day conference, you’ll make tons of connections with other tech enthusiasts, and listen to panels covering topics ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to hardware — and more.

So, if your company is less than two years old and has less than $2.5 million of funding, Startup Alley is the place for you. Secure your table here!