Eventbrite adds two more women to its C-suite

Shortly after raising $230 million in a September NYSE initial public offering, ticketing company Eventbrite is expanding its C-suite with two new hires.

Deborah Sharkey and Crystal Valentine have joined as chief commercial officer and chief data strategy officer, respectively. The additions make Eventbrite’s executive team 50 percent women.

Located in San Francisco, Eventbrite was founded in 2006 by chief executive officer Julia Hartz . The company, one of few startup unicorns to debut on the public markets with a female co-founder and CEO, provides a ticketing and event platform that helps people find and attend events.

“The makeup of our board and executive team is the outcome of carefully and thoughtfully cultivating the right group of people based on values, experience and expertise,” Hartz told TechCrunch via e-mail.

Sharkey previously led product, marketing, operations and engineering teams as chief operating officer at DogVacay, a Rover-owned pet services company. Before that, Sharkey spent over a decade at eBay, leading efforts including the expansion of eBay Australia. At Eventbrite, she’ll be focused on the company’s expansion into new markets.

Valentine, for her part, most recently served as the vice president of technology strategy at enterprise company MapR Technologies.

Eventbrite’s shares sank north of 8 percent after hours when the company failed to meet analyst expectations in its third-quarter earnings report last week. It did, however, surpass revenue expectations with $73.6 million, a 45.1 percent increase year-over-year. Paid tickets grew by 32.2 percent 23.9 million and net revenue per ticket increased 9.7 percent to $3.08 per ticket.

“We’re focused on the massive opportunity in front of us — empowering creators of all types of live experiences around the world to bring people together around shared passions, artistry and causes” Hartz said. “People are craving ways to get out from behind their screens and connect in real life now more than ever, and as we look ahead to 2019, having the right team in place will position us to continue enabling this growing experience economy on a global scale.”