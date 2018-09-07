Eventbrite sets IPO range of $19 to $21, valuing it at $1.8B

Eventbrite has taken its final step toward becoming a publicly traded company.

In an updated S-1 filing this morning, the ticketing and events company announced plans to sell 10 million Class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange at a price range of $19 to $21 under the ticker symbol EB.

At a midpoint price, Eventbrite will raise $200 million at a $1.8 billion valuation.

The company filed its initial IPO paperwork confidentially back in July, then unveiled its S-1 to about two weeks ago.

Eventbrite is not profitable and has been losing money since 2016. According to the documents, it posted losses of $40.4 million in 2016 and $38.5 million in 2017. In the first six months of 2018, the company has posted a net loss of $15.6 million. The company is making changes to make up for some of those losses — at the end of August, it announced a new pricing scheme for its customers using the “Essentials” package.

Its revenue is rising though, increasing from $133 million in 2016 to $201 million last year.

Backed by Sequoia, Tiger Global and T. Rowe Price, which together own about 48 percent of the company, Eventbrite has raised roughly $330 million from private investors. It was valued at $1.5 billion in 2017.

Based in San Francisco, the company was founded in 2006 by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage.