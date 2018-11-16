MailChimp teams up with Square to launch shoppable landing pages

MailChimp, the popular email newsletter service and marketing platform, today announced a partnership with Square that will allow its users to create landing pages with built-in e-commerce features. These shoppable landing pages are meant to give businesses a new sales channel to sell things like limited edition good or run targeted promotions.

MailChimp’s landing pages have been around for a few years now. Until now, though, they were mostly meant to capture additional email addresses or link people to a store. Now, with this new partnership, customers will be able to build a full shopping flow with built-in payments right into these pages.

To make this easier, MailChimp is offering a number of pre-designed templates and a drag-and-drop builder. Square will handle all the payments and MailChimp will offer this service for a flat processing rate.

Right now, this only works for a single product per landing page, though. That means there’s no shopping cart functionality but also makes for an easy setup. That’s why the company is currently marketing this as a feature for limited edition items, for example. Over time, though, the company plans to add additional functionality to these pages.

MailChimp tells me that 50 percent of its revenue now comes from e-commerce. In total, its customers sold over $22 billion worth of products in the first half of 2018 alone.

It’s worth noting that went through a rebranding exercise earlier this year that was explicitly meant to highlight its feature set outside of its core email services. Today’s new shoppable landing pages are a good example for the kind of new features the company was surely thinking about when it went through this process.