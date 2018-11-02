The final season of House of Cards is out now

The ultimate chapter of the political drama House of Cards is officially out.

The Netflix original series is in its sixth and final season, and without a new lead.

Following sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey last year, Netflix halted production on Season 6 to review the matter. Shortly thereafter, Spacey was fired from the series and the final season was rewritten.

Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) takes center stage to close out the series, assuming the Presidency following the resignation of her husband.

DC feels different. The Final Season of House of Cards is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/kXuuv6neTu — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) November 2, 2018

House of Cards has been nominated for 50 Emmys thus far, and won six, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, and Directing for a Drama Series.

The final season has eight episodes, and early reviews have been generally positive.