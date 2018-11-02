Announcing the companies in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin 2018

It won’t be long now before thousands of startup fans — the TechCrunch crew included — head to Germany for Disrupt Berlin 2018, which takes place on 29-30 November. We’re so excited we need to let off a bit of steam, so we’re thrilled to announce the full line up of companies that will exhibit in Startup Alley.

That’s where you’ll find literally hundreds of innovative startups from across Europe and around the world showcasing the very best and latest in tech products, platforms and services. We’re not kidding about the international aspect of Startup Alley. Be sure to check out the different country pavilions featuring delegations that include international startup groups, government innovation centers, incubators and accelerators.

And whatever you do in the Alley, make sure you check out our TC Top Picks. We called for applications and vetted each one thoroughly to find up to five of the most exceptional startups in these tech categories: AI/Machine Learning, Blockchain, CRM/Enterprise, E-commerce, Education, Fintech, Healthtech/Biotech, Hardware, Robotics, IoT, Mobility and Gaming.

You can plan your networking strategy by reading the full list of TC Top Pick winners, but in the meantime, here are a few of the outstanding startups that earned our TC Top Picks designation.

Evarvest: This fintech startup lets you invest globally, like a local. It’s a modern way to invest in the brands you know, love and trust.

Wolf3d: This gaming startup lets you use your smartphone to create 3D avatars for VR/AR communication and games.

Moggie: This hardware startup offers a cat care system — in the form of a smart collar — that improves the cat ownership experience.

DiaMonTech: This healthtech startup’s working on a non-invasive medical device to measure blood sugar levels.

That’s just a taste of what you’ll find in Startup Alley. It’s world-class networking and a veritable breeding ground for opportunity. And here’s more good news. We’re making it easier than ever for you to connect with other Disrupt attendees. Take advantage of CrunchMatch, our free business match-making service.

All registered attendees will receive an email explaining how to access the platform and fill out a profile with your role and the type of connections you want to make. CrunchMatch makes suggested connections and then — subject to your approval — handles all the scheduling details.

Without further ado, here’s the list of Startup Alley exhibitors. Let the networking begin!

