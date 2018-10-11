CrunchMatch connects attendees at Disrupt Berlin 2018

On 29-30 November, thousands of early-stage startups across Europe and beyond will attend Disrupt Berlin 2018 and spend two program-packed days exhibiting and exploring the very latest in tech innovations. In a crowd that size, it helps to have a tool to find and connect with the right people.

That’s why we’re making our CrunchMatch platform available to all Disrupt Berlin attendees. Last year, our free business match-making service connected investors and founders to discuss potential funding opportunities based on similar goals and interests. Now CrunchMatch can help everyone network more efficiently.

We’re talking founders and investors looking to connect, developers in search of employment, founders hunting for collaborators or startups recruiting tech talent — the list goes on. CrunchMatch can save you valuable time and help you make valuable connections.

Luke Heron, CEO of TestCard, has first-hand experience with the power of CrunchMatch, which he used to secure meetings with multiple VCs at Disrupt Berlin 2017. Those connections, and the relationships he built, paid off.

In a recent email, Heron told us that TestCard “just closed $1.7 million in funding (which is thanks to you and your team, bless you!) You guys are fantastic — the lifeblood of the startup scene.”

And several founders who attended Disrupt San Francisco this past September used CrunchMatch and walked away from their meetings with term sheets.

Representing the investment point of view, here’s what Michael Kocan, managing partner at Trend Discovery, said about his CrunchMatch experience.

“It makes vetting deals extremely efficient. I scheduled more than 35 meetings with startups using CrunchMatch, and we made a significant investment in one, who came to our attention through Startup Battlefield.”

Ready to simplify your networking at Disrupt Berlin? Here’s what you need to know. When we open CruntchMatch, all registered attendees will receive an email explaining how to access the platform and fill out their profiles. Your profile spells out your role and the type of connections you want to make. CrunchMatch kicks into gear and makes suggested connections and then — subject to your approval — the platform handles all the scheduling details.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place 29-30 November. Still need a ticket? Buy your pass right here. We can’t wait to see you in Berlin! And be sure to use the CrunchMatch advantage — it’s the most efficient way to find your people and fuel your dream.