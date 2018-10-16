Lyft’s $299 subscription plan is launching to the masses

Lyft has been testing versions of an all-access monthly subscription plan since March. Now, it’s ready to make it available to everyone in the U.S.

Starting today, U.S.-based riders can sign up for the plan. It will be available to everyone in the U.S. by the end of the week. Lyft’s All-Access plan costs $299 per month for 30 rides (up to $15 each). Let’s say your ride goes over $15, you would just pay the difference. All other rides past the initial 30 you take that month are discounted five percent. It’s worth noting that rides do not rollover.

Before Lyft landed on this plan, it tested a much cheaper one that cost just $199 upfront to get 30 free rides worth up to $15 per ride. Another plan Lyft was testing cost $399 a month for 60 rides. Then, in May, Lyft opened up a wait list for a plan that cost $200 upfront for 30 rides (up to $15 each).

Lyft’s subscription product is all part of the company’s plan to get people to ditch their own cars (except the people who use their own cars to drive around Lyft customers). Earlier this year, Lyft CEO Logan Green said the company was moving in a direction to achieve for transportation what Netflix achieved for entertainment.

Specifically, Green said, “We are going to move the entire industry from one based on ownership, to one based on subscription.”