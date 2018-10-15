Disney‘s John Snoddy will talk imagineering augmented worlds at TC Sessions: AR/VR in LA this week

At our one-day TC Sessions: AR/VR event in LA on October 18, we’ll be joined by Walt Disney Imagineering’s R&D Studio Executive Jon Snoddy.

We’re going to talk about how Disney is using augmented and virtual reality in their parks and other projects and how they’re coupling those technologies with physical spaces and robotics in ways that no other company is attempting. Disney has shipped a bunch of ambitious projects lately like their robotic acrobats, a series of autonomous robots to add life to queues and attractions and a variety of different applications of AR.

Here’s some more info on Snoddy via Disney: Jon Snoddy has lived on the leading edge of entertainment technology his entire career. Prior to leading Research & Development for Walt Disney Imagineering, Jon worked at NPR, Lucasfilm, started his own companies, and pulled a previous stint at Imagineering developing ride concepts such as Indiana Jones as well as founding the original Disney VR Studio. Jon’s work spans industries as well as continents. Starting off as a recording engineer for NPR, he went on to help launch the THX system at Lucasfilm, install Captain EO at Disneyland, and spearheaded GameWorks LLC with DreamWorks, Sega, and Universal Studios. Additionally, he’s led redevelopment projects like Centum City in Pusan, Kr.; created movie theater games with TimePlay Entertainment; and enabled personalized video sharing with Big Stage Entertainment. Jon Snoddy is currently the SVP of Disney Research and Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development Studio Executive. He oversees a cross-disciplinary group of scientists, artists, and engineers inventing the future of entertainment. His teams work across robotics, AI, displays, visual computing, materials, and interactive storytelling to create the next generation of Disney characters, rides, experiences, and more.

