Avoid the price hike on tickets to Disrupt Berlin 2018

If you’re as serious about saving money as you are about startups, it’s time to handeln sie — take action! TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November, and you definitely want to attend this conference at the best possible price.

That means you need to buy your pass now before the price increase goes into effect on 24 October. We’re serious about rewarding action, and you’ll save up to €500 simply by breaking free from procrastination’s expensive grip.

Speaking of action, you’ll enjoy an inordinate amount of it packed into your two days at Disrupt Berlin. Let’s start with a sample of just some of the incredible speakers we have on tap:

Then there’s Startup Battlefield, the thrilling pitch competition where 15 of the best early-stage startups across Europe will go head-to-head for glory and a $50,000 cash prize while they launch their startups on a global stage.

You’ll find even more outstanding startups in Startup Alley. Our expo floor will be home to more than 400 early-stage startups showcasing their tech products, services, platforms and talent. Whether you’re searching for funding, recruiting technologists, looking for your next job or to invest in the next big thing, Startup Alley is a breeding ground of opportunity.

If the thought of wading through a crowd of thousands looking for the right people to meet sounds daunting, you’ll want to check out CrunchMatch, our free business match-making service. Last year, investors and founders used it to connect and discuss potential funding opportunities based on similar goals and interests. This year, we’re making CrunchMatch available to all Disrupt Berlin attendees. Presto, networking made easy.

We’ve just barely scratched the surface on all the events and programming you can expect — which also includes interactive workshops, panel discussions throughout the content-packed two days and, of course, our totally off-the-hook After Party.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 will be ready to roll on 29-30 November, and we can’t wait to see you there. You can save up to €500, but only if you handeln sie — take action — before 24 October. Buy your tickets today!