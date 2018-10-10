Magic Leap expands shipments of its AR headset to 48 US states

If you are dying to get your hands on some crazy Magic Leap hardware, you have some much better options as of today.

At the company’s first developer conference, Magic Leap announced that they are opening order of the Magic Leap One Creator’s Edition headset to the 48 contiguous states of the USA. If you’re in Hawaii or Alaska, no dice.

Previously, you had to be in Chicago, LA, Miami, NYC, San Francisco or Seattle in order to get your hands on it. Also, if you had previously ordered the headset in one of those cities, someone would come to you, drop it off and get you set up personally. That service is expanding to 50 cities, but you also don’t need to have someone set it up for you in order to buy one now.

It’s worth reiterating that this thing costs $2,295. The company is doing a financing plan with Affirm so that interested buyers can spread the cost of the device over 24 months as well now.

It’s called a Creator’s Edition but it’s definitely geared towards the developer crowd. There are a few apps available for download in the Magic Leap World Store but this isn’t anywhere near consumer-ready and that’s why they’re getting developers to start building out some cool stuff while they get their ducks in a row and further hone their pitch for a post-iPhone vision of computing.