SoftBank pays big, SurveyMonkey goes public and JUUL’s next step

This week on Equity, the gang was back together. We had the ever-excellent Connie Loizos on hand, along with TechCrunch’s Danny Crichton, and myself, on loan from Crunchbase News. Even better we had Iris Choi on the show. When she’s not hanging out with us for the pod, she’s a partner at Floodgate.

This week was another that offered a panoply of topics that we couldn’t get to in detail. Stripe’s huge new round, and attendant valuation bump, for example. Oh, and new Lyft financials too!

But we picked out the best, divvied them up, and here’s what we chose:

All that and we still had time to natter about JUUL, about which Connie had great notes on from her recent interview with the founders.

