Oculus mobile app will now let users remote install PC games

Having to deal with using a PC is honestly the worst part about dealing with virtual reality. The same goes for having to wait for lengthy installs of big VR game downloads.

Today at its Oculus Connect 5 keynote, the company announced that its mobile app for iOS and Android will now connect to the company’s Rift headset allowing users to browse the desktop store and remote install games and apps. Previously the mobile app only worked with the $199 Oculus Go standalone headset.

In addition to facilitating easier downloads, the mobile app will also let users connect with friends on the Rift and browse for events being showcased on the PC-based headset.

Developing