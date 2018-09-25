Apply for a Country Pavilion at Disrupt Berlin 2018

On 29-30 November — in less than two short months — thousands of tech startup founders, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs will make their way to Germany to attend Disrupt Berlin 2018. It’s an amazing showcase of the latest and greatest startups and technologies from across Europe and around the world.

We’re serious about international participation, and that’s why we’re calling for early-stage startups from around the globe to apply for a Country Pavilion and exhibit in Startup Alley — our exhibition floor that forms the heart of every Disrupt event. Hundreds of early-stage startups come to Startup Alley to display the very latest in tech products, platforms and services. Thousands of attendees — including investors, media and potential customers — explore Startup Alley, making it a breeding ground of opportunity.

The international exposure of exhibiting in Startup Alley gives countries and regions the chance to showcase their emerging startups and the opportunity to be recognized as world leaders in technology.

Here’s what you need to know about applying for a Country Pavilion at Disrupt Berlin 2018. Each country brings a delegation that can include international startup groups, government innovation centers, incubators and accelerators. Delegation startups must be less than two years old and have secured less than $2.5 million in funding.

If the startups in your delegation meet that low bar, your next step is to email our events team. We want to know which country you’re from and a bit about the startups that form your delegation. Our events team will contact you with a price quote.

At Disrupt Berlin 2017, delegations from more than 25 countries formed our international cadre. One company, Zeroqode exhibited as part of the Moldova delegation. Co-founder Vlad Larin said they went to Disrupt expecting to get a feel for potential partnerships — both strategic and commercial — and to promote the product. But all the talking and connecting they did in Startup Alley paid off in a way they never imagined.

Disrupt attendees chose Zeroqode as a Wild Card company, which earned them a five-minute video interview with TechCrunch editor John Biggs on the Startup Alley Showcase Stage. And TechCrunch promoted that interview, along with an article penned by Biggs, across its social media platforms.

“It was a wonderful experience,” said Larin. “The publicity we received from the onstage interview brought a lot of people back to our website. We had a huge spike in traffic, and we’re still feeling the positive business effects of that interview.”

If you’re not part of a country delegation, but you still want to get in on the exhibition action of Startup Alley, don’t despair. You can purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package for €895 + VAT. And for added incentive, if you buy it before October 25, you’ll receive three Founder passes.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November, and we can’t wait to see the incredible technology international early-stage startups have to offer. Send us an email and apply for a Country Pavilion today!