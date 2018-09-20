Alexa Guard turns Echo products into security devices

Here’s another unexpected surprise, as the hardware announcements have started coming fast and furious. Alexa Guard is a home security device that integrates with existing Echos. When the users is away, the product, flips the smart speakers in “Guard Mode,” so they listen out for sounds like breaking glass.

The product features smoke and carbon monoxide and integrates with existing security products, including those from ADT and Amazon’s own Ring products. The company didn’t highlight much in the way of information beyond that, but it promises that the offering is part of a much larger security offering, moving forward.

Along with the Guard offering, the company also announced the new Ring Stick Up, a camera powered by batteries that works outdoors.