Amazon shows off a new $180 Ring ‘Stick Up Cam’

Among the slew of devices Amazon announced this morning is a new Ring Stick Up Cam – stick up, because it’s designed to go anywhere. (And is not, apparently, a reference to being robbed at gunpoint?) The camera comes in two versions – one that’s battery-powered and could be more easily used outdoors, as well as one that’s wired, which may make more sense indoors.

The device also supports power over internet – so if your house is wired for that specifically, you’ll have another option to power the device, Amazon says.

The company didn’t detail many specs for this device – we’ll add those later, as they become available.

These devices, which come in both black and white, will be available later this year.

They’ll cost $179.99 and be available in the UK, US, France, Germany, Australia, and a number of other countries around the world.

