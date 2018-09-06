Amazon launches kid-friendly FreeTime service in Spanish

Amazon’s kid-friendly FreeTime service offering books, apps, videos, games, and more, is now available in Spanish, the company announced this morning alongside news of its new Fire HD 8 devices. The Spanish-language service will include access to over 1,000 age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps, games, and soon Audible books, the company says, all in Spanish language for no extra cost beyond the existing FreeTime Unlimited subscription.

The Spanish language offering is not separate from Amazon’s existing English-language service, but instead included with the bundle.

The English service is larger in scope, however, with over 20,000 kid-friendly books, apps, games, videos, Alexa content, and Audible books, also arriving soon.

Along with the launch, Amazon has given FreeTime an updated design, focused on making it easier for kids to use.

Explains the retailer, the updated design will now separate titles by content type, including by English or Spanish languages.

FreeTime will also continue to offer the same parental control features it’s known for, including the ability to manage the device remotely through the Parent Dashboard. What’s new is that parents can now choose to set Spanish-only or English-only content as the default, or they can opt for a combination of both.

“Spanish is the second most widely spoken language in the United States and is taught as a foreign language in many elementary schools today,” said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids & Family, Amazon, about the launch. “FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited in Spanish offer an immersive experience that reinforces what many kids are learning at home or in school,” he added.

The FreeTime app and subscription-based FreeTime Unlimited service, which is $2.99/month for Prime members or $2 more for non-members, will be available on compatible Fire tablets, and iOS devices via a software update arriving on October 4. It will hit Android soon after.