TAPPP raises $5M to offer pre-paid access to live sports streaming

There is a good chance you’ve never heard of TAPPP, but you probably know some of its customers like Major League Baseball (MLB) and the NFL. And if you’ve ever seen pre-paid cards for access to the NFL Game Pass subscription services or MLB’s streaming service in your local supermarket, then you’ve seen its product, too. TAPPP focus is on making access to this premium live sports content available as a pre-paid service for these leagues.

As the company announced today, it has raised a $5 million Series A funding round led by leAD Sports/OurCrowd’s ADvantage Fund, with additional backing from Accomplice, Elysian Park, Go4it, Courtside VC and Sterling.VC.

The ADvantage Fund is backed by leAD Sports, a sports accelerator launched by the grandchildren of Adi Dassler, who you may know as the founder of Adidas.

TAPPP is currently available at over 5,000 retailers, including Walmart and Gamestop. The company notes that it makes access to these sporting events available to both the unbanked who can’t otherwise get a credit cards, as well as consumers who opt out of having one.

“TAPPP is a perfect fit for ADvantage’s debut fund. Its approach to serving untapped viewer segments through a combination of traditional payments and an innovative, on demand viewing experience, is unique and creative,” said Jeremy Pressman, a partner at ADvantage. “We at ADvantage are thrilled at the opportunity to leverage our deep connections in the sports market to broaden TAPPP’s reach even further.” Pressman will join TAPPP’s board.