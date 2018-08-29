SurveyMonkey files for NASDAQ IPO

SurveyMonkey, which helps businesses gather feedback through its survey platform, has submitted paperwork to the SEC for its upcoming NASDAQ public offering. The company plans to raise $100 million in the IPO, per the filing, though that’s likely a placeholder amount.

The company, which will list under the symbol SVMK, has yet to price its shares. Most recently, SurveyMonkey brought in $250 million from Tiger Global, ICONIQ Capital and Social+Capital Partnership. The financing valued the company at $2 billion.

SurveyMonkey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the ripe age of 19, San Mateo, Calif.-based SurveyMonkey has been prepping an IPO for years now, finally filing confidentially with the SEC via the JOBS Act, which lets companies test the waters before they formally release an S-1, in mid-June.

Despite its age, the company still isn’t profitable. SurveyMonkey reported a net loss of $27.18 million on $121 million in revenue in the first half of 2018. During the same period last year, it had a $19 million net loss on $106.5 million in revenue. In all of 2017, SurveyMonkey posted a $24 million net loss on $219 million in revenue.

The filing lists J.P. Morgan as the lead underwriter for the IPO.

The online polling company has raised some $600 million across several rounds of equity funding from investors, including Tiger Global, which owns a 29.3 percent pre-IPO stake. Its board includes Serena Williams and Sheryl Sandberg.

Sandberg’s late husband Dave Goldberg was the former CEO of the company; he passed away in 2015. She owns 10,318,577 shares, but plans to “donate all shares beneficially owned by her (or the proceeds from the sale thereof) to the Sheryl Sandberg and Dave Goldberg Family Foundation as part of fulfilling their philanthropic commitment to the Giving Pledge,” the filing states.

SurveyMonkey joins a herd of unicorns that have announced plans to transition into the public sphere this year. Eventbrite, for example, submitted its IPO paperwork last week, with plans to raise $200 million from selling Class A shares.

Smartsheet, Zuora, Dropbox and DocuSign have all completed their public debuts this year.