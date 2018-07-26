Bring your best questions for these Q&A speakers at Disrupt SF

This week we’re excited to announce another addition to the TechCrunch Disrupt SF program — the Q&A agenda.

This is new for Disrupt. After chats on the Main and Next stages, select speakers will take questions from the audience in special, extended Q&A sessions.

These panels will last 30-45 minutes and be open to Disrupt attendees. Talk to Kai-Fu Lee about the evolution of artificial intelligence. Dive deeper into CRISPR by posing questions to Rachel Haurwitz. Ask Avichal Garg for advice on launching an ICO. Sessions will feature speakers across all key topics and it’s your chance to ask questions to some of the greatest minds in technology.

The Q&A agenda is below. We'll be adding speakers in the weeks leading up to Disrupt, so check back often for updates.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH

Morning

Exploring Private and Public Space Exploration and book signing with Alan Stern (NASA)

Uniting Under Unity with John Riccitiello (Unity Technologies)

Afternoon

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6TH

Morning

Investing in China with Hans Tung (GGV Capital) and Yi Wang (Lingochamp)

Making mobility possible with Reilly Brennan (Trucks VC) and others to be announced



Building for Voice with Jason Mars (Clinc) and others to be announced



Afternoon

Rebooting the Robots with Claire Delaunay (Nvidia), Rich Mahoney (Seismic) and others to be announced



Creating with CRISPR with Rachel Haurwitz (Caribou Biosciences) and others to be announced



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH

Morning

Afternoon