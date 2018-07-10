Announcing the TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 Agenda

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world’s biggest and most impactful tech startup conference, and this year, we’re upping the stakes even more. Taking place at Moscone West, Disrupt SF will feature the biggest names in tech, from Reid Hoffman to Kirsten Green to Dara Khosrowshahi.

The agenda will have something for everyone.

Into transportation tech? We’ll be joined by Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, BMW’s Dieter May, and Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Want to learn more about AI? Kai-Fu Lee from Sinovation and Clinc’s Jason Mars have plenty to show off. Or maybe you’re into cryptocurrencies? Well, we’ve got Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse, Arrington XRP Capital’s Michael Arrington, Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong, and SEC SF Regional Director Jina Choi.

And that only scratches the surface.

Alongside the Main Stage agenda, we’ll also have the Next Stage with longer sessions and more panelists. This will give attendees the opportunity to dive deep on a particular subject.

We’re very proud of the show we’ve put together and are thrilled to give you a look at what’s in store.

Editor’s Note: Not all of our speakers are included on this agenda as we like to keep a couple tricks up our sleeves. ;)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH

Early Morning

How Did I Get Here by Cyan Banister (Founders Fund)

Founders Fund Partner Cyan Banister tells her surprising origin story and explains how people, not processes, were the key to her success. Main Stage @ 9:05AM

Beyond Moonshots with Alan Stern (NASA)

Alan Stern has overseen ambitious projects from NASA’s New Horizons Pluto mission to Moon Express’s attempt at a privately developed lunar landing. Hear what’s next for interplanetary exploration and commercialization from an aerospace veteran. Next Stage @ 9:05AM

Gaming’s Next Respawn with John Riccitiello (Unity Technologies)

Unity wants to turn consumers into creators. Hear CEO John Riccitiello explain how his company’s gaming engine is making that possible by building development tools accessible to anyone. Main Stage @ 9:25AM

Rewriting Life’s Future with Rachel Haurwitz (Caribou Biosciences)

A fireside chat with Rachel Haurwitz, the chief executive and founder of Caribou Biosciences and one of the patent holders for CRISPR — the gene editing technology that may rewrite life as we know it. Next Stage @ 9:25AM

Insuring the Future with Mario Schlosser (Oscar Health) and Daniel Schreiber (Lemonade)

Two leading insuretech CEOs will discuss the challenges and opportunities of building a company in one of the world’s most sclerotic industries. Next Stage @ 9:45AM

Late Morning

From Private to Public with Drew Houston (Dropbox)

Dropbox’s CEO spent more than 10 years preparing his cloud storage company to go public; he’ll talk about what kept him going and where Dropbox goes from here. Main Stage @ 10:05AM

Beyond Startup Battlefield with Bobby Lo (Vurb), Aaron Patzer (Vital Software) and Michelle Zatlyn (Cloudflare)

Participating in the TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield can give your startup a distinct advantage. We talk to several Battlefield alumni and find out how the experience affected them. Next Stage @ 10:10AM

Decoding the DNA Opportunity with Anne Wojcicki (23andMe)

Anne Wojcicki co-founded 23andMe to empower consumers with their genetic information. Now, 12 years after its founding, hear from CEO Wojcicki on the tremendous opportunities that can be unlocked by genetic testing. Main Stage @ 10:50AM

The Promise and Perils of Early Branding with Emily Heyward (Red Antler), Philip Krim (Casper) and Tina Sharkey (Brandless)

Building a brand isn’t as simple as choosing a color scheme and designing a logo. Emily Heyward, Philip Krim and Tina Sharkey are experts in the business. Listen as they share their insights. Next Stage @ 11:05AM

The Race to Win at AI: A Cross-Border View with Kai-Fu Lee (Sinovation Ventures)

Distinguished technologist and investor, Kai-Fu Lee on his provocative, forthcoming book, “AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, and The New World Order.” (Dr. Lee will also participate in a separate audience Q&A session after this interview.) Main Stage @ 11:15AM

Making Sound Investments with Ashton Kutcher and Effie Epstein (Sound Ventures)

Sound Ventures partners Ashton Kutcher and Effie Epstein on their firm’s investment thesis, the influence of celebrity status, and more in this wide-ranging interview. Main Stage @ 11:35AM

Advancing Equity in Silicon Valley: In Conversation with Arlan Hamilton (Backstage Capital) and Aniyia Williams (Black & Brown Founders)

Silicon Valley does not have a good track record when it comes to diversity and inclusion. Companies point to the “pipeline problem” as the culprit. But that’s a myth. Hear Arlan Hamilton and Aniyia Williams discuss how black and Latinx founders can take a bigger share of Silicon Valley’s money. Next Stage @ 11:50AM

Afternoon

Back in Fashion with Sophia Amoruso (Girlboss)

Sophia Amoruso founded and ran Nasty Gal and, along the way, turned her book Girlboss and Netflix series into a media company. Amoruso will sit down with former TechCrunch co-editor Alexia Bonatsos to discuss the challenges facing young executives of startups. Main Stage @ 1:00PM

Hardware (Investing) is Hard with Peter Barrett (Playground Global), Helen Boniske (Lemnos Labs) and Cyril Ebersweiler (Hax)

Three top hardware VCs discuss how AI, better sensors and GPUs, and the changing labor markets are remaking the robotics world. Next Stage @ 1:15PM

Live Demo with Jason Mars (Clinc)

See the latest in conversational artificial intelligence with this startup out of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Main Stage @ 1:20PM

Defending the Future with Marillyn Hewson (Lockheed Martin)

As the CEO of Lockheed Martin, Marillyn Hewson has the tall order of leading the massive technology company in the age of Trump. Hear about the company’s latest efforts in artificial intelligence and space travel from the 35-year veteran of the company. Main Stage @ 1:35PM

Building the Car of Tomorrow, Today with Reilly Brennan (Trucks VC), Chris Urmson (Aurora) and others to be announced

Hear a discussion around regulations, technology and processes that need to be in place before self-driving cars can become a reality. Next Stage @ 1:40PM

Introduction to Startup Battlefield

Startup Battlefield host Anthony Ha explains the rules. Main Stage @ 2:05PM

Launching a New Space Economy with Natalya Bailey (Accion Systems), Peter Beck (Rocket Labs) and Will Marshall (Planet)

As rockets and satellites proliferate, Natalya Bailey, Peter Beck and Will Marshall will discuss how a new space economy is being built with room for nations and startups alike. Next Stage @ 2:05PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Flight #1

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup and $100,000. Main Stage @ 2:10PM

In Conversation with Avichal Garg (Electric Capital) and others to be announced

Electric Capital’s Avichal Garg and others discuss all the variables that go along with an Initial Coin Offering. Next Stage @ 2:50PM

Early Evening

From Blockchain to Banking with Brad Garlinghouse (Ripple) and Michael Arrington (Arrington XRP Capital, founder, TechCrunch)

What sets XRP apart from the rest of the crypto crowd, and what’s in store for this intriguing, if volatile, category? Main Stage @ 3:00PM

Venture Capital in 2018 with Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures), Megan Quinn (Spark Capital), Sarah Tavel (Benchmark Capital)

Hear three leading venture capitalists talk about the trends impacting, and in some cases roiling, the business of investing in startups. Main Stage @ 3:25PM

Reaching The Next Gamers with Roblox’s David Baszucki (Roblox)

The founder and CEO of Roblox built one of the most popular gaming platforms of this generation. During his fireside chat he’s set to talk about building a brand that’s embraced by younger players, and why Roblox is moving into education. Main Stage @ 4:10PM

Deliverance with DoorDash’s Tony Xu

As long as people are hungry and busy, food delivery will continue to have a huge market. All the same, it’s also a fiercely competitive business, with hundreds of me-too offerings, and hundreds more variants on the basic model. Hear from the founder and CEO of one of the leading startups in that space, DoorDash, talk about how he built a startup that stands apart from the fray and where it will go next. Next Stage @ 4:35PM

The Future of Finance with Jina Choi (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, San Francisco)

Jina Choi is the director of the SEC’s San Francisco Regional Office where she sits at the epicenter of startups and finance. In this wide-ranging discussion we’ll explore what it takes to regulate, manage, and grow the financial world in a place where the rules change every minute. Main Stage @ 4:50PM

The Screen Is The Most Important Place In The World with Clark Valberg (InVision)

Prototyping an app or website used to take far too long. InVision’s collaboration and design software have changed that, but will it be enough to dethrone Adobe? Next Stage @ 4:55PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Flight #2

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup and $100,000. Main Stage @ 5:10PM

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6TH

Early Morning

Product Launch and Fireside Chat Dieter May (BMW)

Watch the unveiling of BMW’s next innovation and hear what it took to build the technology. Main Stage @ 9:05AM

Running Toward Connected Fitness with John Foley (Peloton)

Peloton has transformed the fitness game with its internet-connected stationary bikes. Founder and CEO John Foley will join us to discuss the unicorn company’s rapid growth in the world of high-tech fitness. Next Stage @ 9:05AM

Finding the Next Silicon Valley with Doug Leone (Sequoia)

Hear how the global managing partner of Sequoia Capital helped set an overseas strategy — and cemented the firm’s status for years to come in this wide-ranging fireside chat with a icon in venture capital. Main Stage @ 9:25AM

Out of Prison, Off the Streets

A Very Busy Bee with Whitney Wolfe Herd (Bumble)

As the founder and CEO of one of the hottest dating apps, Whitney Wolfe Herd is set to discuss Bumble’s rapid growth, expansion into new verticals, and the company’s unconventional strategy around funding. Main Stage @ 9:45AM

Security in the Age of AI with Nicole Eagan (Darktrace) and Fengmin Gong (DiDi Labs)

Machine learning can help companies better protect their networks, but it also provides attackers with new tools. DiDi Labs Security VP Fengmin Gong and Darktrace CEO Nicole Eagan will discuss how their companies use these new technologies to keep hackers at bay and how others can do the same to keep their systems secure. Next Stage @ 9:50AM

Moonshot Philanthropy with Priscilla Chan (Chan Zuckerberg Initiative)

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative co-founder Priscilla Chan will discuss how tech giants can fund the next era of charity, balancing global giving with local causes, and funding social good startups to create a sustainable positive impact. Main Stage @ 10:10AM

Having Space in the Fund with Rob Coneybeer (Shasta Ventures), Tess Hatch (Bessemer Venture Partners) and Matt Ocko (DCVC)

They wanted moonshots, and now they have them. Hear from three top VCs on how space is no longer the final frontier of investing. Next Stage @ 10:10AM

Late Morning

10:50 AM – 11:20 AM

Uber, One Year Later with Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber)

Dara Khosrowshahi joined Uber last September following the ouster of then-CEO Travis Kalanick. It’s been a year since Khosrowshahi has taken the helm, and it’s time to talk about the challenges so far. Main Stage @ 10:50AM

Fireside Chat with Nikolay Storonsky (Revolut)

Nikolay Storonsky took his company from a $350 million valuation to a $1.7 billion valuation in under six months. Hear how he did it. Next Stage @ 11:05AM

Investing Outside the Valley with Steve Case (Revolution) and J.D. Vance (Rise of the Rest)

Aol co-founder Steve Case and best-selling author J.D. Vance are on a quest to find and fund startups throughout the United States. With a fresh $150 million ready to invest, hear why the pair is bullish on startups operating outside of Silicon Valley. Main Stage @ 11:20AM

The Art of Scaling with Reid Hoffman (Greylock)

As PayPal’s COO, LinkedIn’s co-founder, and a Greylock partner, Reid Hoffman turns ideas into world-changing companies. Hear his thoughts on tomorrow’s startup opportunities, today’s industry problems, and evergreen strategies to improve your business. Main Stage @ 11:40AM

Answering the Door with Jamie Siminoff (Ring)

Hardware is hard but Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff makes it look easy. Siminoff took the company from upstart to Amazon-owned in a few short years. How do you keep hardware fresh and how do you ensure privacy and security in a world of IoT? Siminoff has some ideas. Next Stage @ 11:50AM



Afternoon

Electronic Apparel Demo with Rich Mahoney (Seismic)

Seismic founder and CEO Rich Mahoney will debut the latest version of his startup’s powered clothing. Through a combination of textiles and robotics, Seismic’s garments are a kind of soft robotic exoskeleton. The suit’s electro-mechanical muscles increase the wearer’s mobility, while remaining discreet under their clothing. Next Stage @ 1:05PM

Taking on Silicon Valley with Marty Chavez (Goldman Sachs)

Goldman Sachs is taking over the tech world through engineering (and not the financial kind); we’ll talk with its CFO (and former COO) about the banking giant’s road map through Silicon Valley. Main Stage @ 1:20PM

United in Discord with Jason Citron (Discord)

Hear CEO Jason Citron talk about how the company he founded dominated an emerging market for messaging and leveled up online gaming by erasing the stereotype of the lonely gamer. Next Stage @ 1:20PM

Fireside Chat with Baiju Bhatt (Robinhood)

Hear how Robinhood figured out how to woo a younger audience into investing. But the startup, now worth $5.6 billion, can’t just remain a free stock trading app if it wants to become a next-generation financial institution — and it’s now looking to take over the whole notion of an investment portfolio including with cryptocurrency. Main Stage @ 1:40PM

Building for Voice with Jason Mars (Clinc) and Alex Smola (Amazon Web Services)

Once upon a time, we used our voices for the vast majority of our communication. And then came the written word, and then came the internet. But everything old is new again. Hear from Jason Mars and Alex Smola as they discuss how voice may be the next dominant interface and how to build for that future. Next Stage @ 1:40PM

Startup Battlefield – Flight #3

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup and $50,000. Main Stage @ 2:05PM

Connecting the Blocks with Sam Cassatt, Amanda Gutterman and Joseph Lubin (Consensys)

There is perhaps no firm that has done as much to promote the adoption of Ethereum as the dominant cryptocurrency platform for actual product development as Consensys. Hear the firm’s leaders discuss the possibilities of Ethereum and share their insights. Main Stage @ 2:55PM

Fireside Chat with Michael Rubin (Fanatics)

Hear serial entrepreneur Michael Rubin talk about what it’s like to run an e-commerce business worth billions. Next Stage @ 2:50PM

Early Evening

The Sky’s the Limit with Chris Anderson (3DR), Adam Bry (Skydio), Laura Major (CyPhy) and Arnaud Thiercelin (DJI)

The drone revolution has just begun. From hobbyists to agriculture to the military, UAVs are set to have a profound impact on our economy and lives. Chris Anderson, Adam Bry and Arnaud Thiercelin will discuss the potential impact — and roadblocks — drones will face in the coming years. Next Stage @ 3:30PM

Driving Self-Driving Cars with Kyle Vogt (Cruise)

Fresh off a $2 billion investment from Softbank, hear a discussion with the CEO and co-founder of Cruise on building a self-driving startup, working through regulations and working as a startup within a massive company like General Motors. Main Stage @ 3:40PM

Building Successful E-Commerce with Warby Parker’s David Gilboa

Warby Parker’s co-founder and co-CEO David Gilboa launched and scaled Warby Parker to become an iconic eyeglass brand. He’ll fill us in on what it took to build the e-commerce company in the age of Amazon. Main Stage @ 4:00PM

Scooting Through Regulation with Emily Warren (Lime) and others to be announced

Emily Warren, formerly of Lyft’s transportation policy, joined Lime in early 2018 to help navigate the murky waters of on-demand transportation. Now that she’s settled in, we’ll learn what makes scooters and bikes trickier to navigate than on-demand car rides. Next Stage @ 4:15PM

Even Harder Things with Ben Horowitz (Andreessen Horowitz)

The renowned A16z investor and startup whisperer will sit down to discuss the hard things facing founders right now and how he feels they should overcome them. Main Stage @ 4:20PM

Launch and Demo with Brynn Putnam (Mirror)

Watch the unveiling of Mirror, which aims to redefine personal fitness. Main Stage @ 4:40PM

Why Chinese Tech Companies Go Public in the U.S. with Hans Tung (GGV Capital) and Yi Wang (LingoChamp)

Will the Belt and Road initiative pave over U.S. capital markets? GGV Capital managing partner Hans Tung and Yi Wang the CEO of Liulishuo discuss Chinese tech companies’ road to public markets in the U.S. Next Stage @ 5:05PM

Startup Battlefield – Flight #4

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup and $100,000. Main Stage @ 5:15PM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH

Early Morning

Beauty and the Beat with Emily Weiss (Glossier) and Kirsten Green (Forerunner Ventures)

Cosmetics company Glossier got its start as a spinoff of a beauty blog, Into the Gloss, and both have become that rare thing in the world of startups, breakout hits. Hear from the mastermind behind both, Emily Weiss and her star investor Kirsten Green, about how the two were built, and why they don’t worry about being beat by Amazon. Main Stage @ 9:05AM

The Power and the Promise of 5G with Chaitanya Kanojia (Starry) and others to be announced

5G has been on the horizon for years, and it looks like it’s almost here. What does that mean? Will it be the technological leap we’ve been waiting for? Next Stage @ 9:05AM

Quantum Supremacy with Dario Gil (IBM)

IBM has long been at the forefront of quantum computing research. Dr. Dario Gil heads up IBM’s AI research efforts and commercial quantum computing program. We’ll talk about what quantum computing is, what it means for the future of tech and how we can separate hype from reality. Main Stage @ 9:30AM

Dismantling Algorithmic Bias with Patrick Ball (HRDAG), Brian Brackeen (Kairos) and Kristian Lum (HRDAG)

We often hear of racist and biased algorithms, but what does it take to ensure the algorithms used to make decisions about potentially life-changing circumstances like bail and policing are fair? And what does fair even mean? Human Rights Data Analysis data scientists Patrick Ball and Kristian Lum are going to help answer those questions. Next Stage @ 9:45AM

Building a Quantum Computing startup with Chad Rigetti (Rigetti Computing)

Rigetti Computing wants to make quantum computing available to every developer. To do that, the well-funded startup is building its own quantum computers that will compete with those of its bigger competitors. Rigetti Founder and CEO Chad Rigetti will join us to talk about the challenges of building a quantum computer in 2018 and where the company is going next. Main Stage @ 9:50AM

Printing the Next Footwear Joseph DeSimone (Carbon) and Eric Liedtke (Adidas)

Carbon’s unique technology has already printed thousands of Adidas 3D Futurecraft sneakers, with plans to expand into the millions. Hear executives from both companies talk about using technology to design soles that can’t be created with more traditional methods. Main Stage @ 10:10AM

Y Combinator Do’s and Don’ts: In Conversation with Dalton Caldwell and Michael Seibel (Y Combinator)

Y Combinator fundamentally changed the investing game circa 2007 with its approach of taking shots in the dark on a wide array of companies. That strategy finally paid off earlier this year when Dropbox went public, a “dream come true” for the firm. But now there are dozens of accelerators and an at-times ridiculous amount of seed capital available — so it comes down to what Y Combinator can offer its founders and where it thinks the whole idea of an “accelerator” is going. Next Stage @ 10:10AM

Late Morning

Creating A Monster with Mike Judge (HBO’s Silicon Valley)

No show has done a better job of portraying Silicon Valley than… well, Silicon Valley. Co-creator Mike Judge talks about the show’s monster success. Plus, what’s new for Season 6? Main Stage @ 11:15AM

Demo with Brian Brackeen (Kairos)

Facial recognition is coming whether we like or not, but Kairos CEO Brian Brackeen is particularly cautious about how this technology might be used. Main Stage @ 11:35AM

In Conversation with Laura Deming (The Longevity Fund), Arvind Gupta (SOSV), Nina Kjellson (Canaan Partners)

Join us to discuss what’s overhyped and underfunded in the world in the world of biotech investing.

Next Stage @ 11:45AM

The Future of African Tech with Tayo Oviosu (Paga) and others to be announced.

Elite members of Africa’s startup landscape like Paga Payments chief executive Tayo Oviosu talk to us about the challenges and opportunities in one of the newest (and most exciting) emerging markets for tech entrepreneurship. Main Stage @ 11:50AM

Afternoon

Are Fat Rounds Eating the Lean Startup? with Eric Ries (author, The Lean Startup) and David Hornik (August Capital)

In an era of multi-billion dollar investment rounds and hundred billion dollar funds can a lean startup survive? Eric Ries, the architect of the lean startup model, and David Hornik, the managing partner of August Capital, will help us find out. Next Stage @ 1:10PM

Startup Battlefield Alumni Update

Battlefield startups from the past return to the stage to tell us what they’ve been up to since they competed for the Disrupt Cup. Main Stage @ 1:15PM

Extinguishing Silicon Valley’s Trash Fire with Danielle Brown (Google) and Bo Young Lee (Uber)

Uber and Google’s respective heads of diversity have been busy. While Uber looked to recover from a year of sexual harassment allegations, Google had some problems of its own. We’ll hear from Uber’s Bo Young Lee and Google’s Danielle Brown about how each company is trying to make amends. Next Stage @ 1:35PM

Startup Battlefield Final

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup and $100,000. Main Stage @ 1:40PM

Hackathon Finals

Finalists from our first-ever virtual Hackathon will take the stage to pitch their wares. Next Stage @ 2:00PM

How Coinbase Keeps Building with Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has kept his company going through booms and busts. In this one-on-one we’ll explore what Coinbase did to keep its focus on providing cryptocurrency services. Main Stage @ 3:20PM

Launch and Demo with Delane Parnell (PlayVS)

Hear from Delane Parnell about the evolution of esports, and check out the high school esports platform for the very first time. Main Stage @ 3:40PM

Early Evening

Startup Battlefield Closing Awards Ceremony