AllCloud raises $7M, acquires Figur8 and brings on a new CEO

Israel-based AllCloud, a professional services provider for Salesforce users and businesses who want a bit of help in managing their application on AWS and Google Cloud, today announced that it has acquired Figur8, another professional services company with a focus on Salesforce consulting, implementations and development services.

While the two companies did not disclose the price of the acquisition, the deal was at least partly enabled by AllCloud’s new $7 million funding round led by the company’s existing investors and new investors Discount Capital and Hallett Capital. With this, AllCloud has now raised a total of $15 million.

And to cap things off, AllCloud also today announced that that it is bringing on Eran Gil, the co-founder of Cloud Sherpas (which was acquired by Accenture in 2015), as its new CEO. The company’s current CEO, Ronit Rubin, will remain at the company, but become GM of EMEA.

“The acquisition of Figur8 provides us the ability to better support our customers’ digital transformation efforts on a global scale,” said Gil in today’s announcement. “The new capital provides us the flexibility to grow organically or, if we prefer, through more acquisitions. With a seasoned management team and plenty of resources, AllCloud is in a very strong position to serve our customers wherever and however they need us.”

AllCloud was an early Salesforce partner, so today’s acquisition strengthens its expertise in this area. What’s maybe just as important, though, is that this acquisition gives AllCloud a foothold in North America, thanks to Figur8’s offices in San Francisco, New York, Toronto and Vancouver. These will complement the company’s existing offices in Israel, Munich and Berlin. Figur8’s co-founders, Ojay Malonzo and Richard Lockson, who started the company in 2012, will remain at AllCloud as SVP Sales North America and SVP Delivery North America, respectively.