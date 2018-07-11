YouTube TV goes down during the World Cup

Croatia scored and the score is now 1-1 against England. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, you might not know that because YouTube TV has been down for around 40 minutes. Update: It’s back just in time for extra time. People who pay $40 a month to subscribe to live TV on YouTube are arguably mad. One of the main reasons YouTube TV makes sense is that it lets you watch live sports. You won’t find any soccer match on Netflix or HBO Now after all. YouTube has tweeted about the issue, but this isn’t a quick downtime. As Owen Williams tweeted, if Google can’t keep the live stream up during the World Cup, it’s unclear which company can do it. Maybe our live-streaming future is not ready yet.

Hey everyone — sincere apologies for streaming issues with YouTube TV. The timing is horrible but we're working to be up and running again ASAP! — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) July 11, 2018

We're watching the FIFA on YouTube TV and it's completely down. If Google can't keep it online in a surge like this, nobody can. https://t.co/Jeed9kZY5b — ⚡️ Owen (@ow) July 11, 2018

Quickly deleted tweet by @YouTubeTV after the service went down pic.twitter.com/Mx3yyuO7AQ — Stuart Becktell (@StuartBecktell) July 11, 2018

Of course @YouTubeTV (which I bought for the sole purpose of watching the WC) goes down during the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/LNmFFlbsYd — Jeff 🦒 Keese (@JKeester) July 11, 2018