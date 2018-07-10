Shippable teams up with ARM and Packet to launch a native CI/CD platform for ARM-based servers

The majority of the continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) markets focuses on high-end x86 servers, but with the advent of ARM -based servers, there is room in the market for a solution that natively runs on ARM servers, too. It’s maybe no surprise then that CI/CD platform Shippable today announced a new partnership with bare-metal hosting platform Packet and ARM that delivers exactly that.

The partners argue that as adoption of ARM-based servers grows, developers need access to a CI/CD platform that natively supports them. “Testing on the right infrastructure can make the difference between an enjoyable build process and a painful one – especially in the diverse hardware environment inherent to Edge, IoT, and other fast-growing spaces,” said Packet CEO Zac Smith. “With Arm support baked in, Shippable’s combination of fast builds and simple workflow is more compelling than ever.”

Packet currently offers one relatively high-powered ARM-based machine for $0.50 per hour, though there are plenty of others, including the likes of Scaleway, that offer a wider range of SKUs.

Unsurprisingly, Shippable will offer its hosted CI/CD platform on Packet’s ARM machines and developers will be able to build 32-bit and 64-bit apps on those. If you run an open source project, you’ll also get free access to build and test their workflows.

One thing this collaboration once again highlights is that many of the second-tier cloud providers like Packet and the ecosystem of developer tools around them are betting on partnerships as they go up against the hyper-scale cloud vendors like AWS, Google and Microsoft. Packet has recently announced similar partnerships with the likes of Platform 9 and Backblaze, for example, and we’ll likely see more of these in the near future.