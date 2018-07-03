Here’s the agenda for the TechCrunch Ethereum Meetup on July 7

Our TC Sessions: Blockchain event takes place in Zug, Switzerland, this coming Friday (July 6), but we are also excited to host the TechCrunch Ethereum Meetup the very next day.

We are putting on the Meetup with support from the Ethereum Foundation and other members of the Ethereum community, and now we can reveal the agenda for the follow-on event — which will run from 1-6 PM.

All tickets for the TC Sessions: Blockchain event are sold out, but we do have an allocation remaining for the TechCrunch Ethereum Meetup. However, attendees of the TC Sessions: Blockchain event who wish to attend the Ethereum Meetup will need to purchase a separate pass.

Tickets for the meetup can be purchased here — they are priced at 50 CHF plus VAT, that’s around $50 at current rates.

TechCrunch Ethereum Meetup, July 7

Agenda

1:00 PM — 1:05 PM

Opening Remarks

Ned Desmond (TechCrunch) and Aya Miyaguchi (Ethereum Foundation)

1:05 PM — 1:30 PM

Keynote

Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum Foundation)

1:30 PM — 1:55 PM

A Governance Discussion

Vlad Zamfir (Ethereum Foundation)

1:55 PM — 2:15 PM

Intro to Cryptoeconomics

Karl Floersch (Ethereum Foundation)

2:15 PM — 2:45 PM

Crypto-finance: Exchanges & DExs

Vansa Chatikavanij (OmiseGo), Aya Miyaguchi (Ethereum Foundation), Balaji Srinivasan (Coinbase) and Changpeng Zhao (Binance)

2:45 PM — 3:15 PM

Community and Funding

Joe Lubin (ConsenSys), Aya Miyaguchi (Ethereum Foundation), Cassandra Shi (Ethereum Community Fund), Vivek Singh (Gitcoin) and Jutta Steiner (Parity Technologies)

3:15 PM — 3:35 PM

BREAK

3:35 PM — 4:05 PM

DApp Panel: What does success look like?

Rune Christensen (MakerDAO), Mona El Isa (MelonPort), Roham Gharegozlou (Axiom Zen), Jarrad Hope (Status), Aleksandra Skrzypczak (Golem) and Jinglan Wang (Blockchain Education Network)

4:05 PM — 4:30 PM

Research and Sharding

Justin Drake (Ethereum Foundation)

4:30 PM — 4:55 PM

What’s at Stake? Decentralizing Consensus

David Knott (OmiseGo)

4:55 PM — 5:25 PM

Tackling Scalability

Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum Foundation), Karl Floersch (Ethereum Foundation), Heiko Hees (Raiden), Liam Horne (L4) and Hsiao-Wei Wang (Ethereum Foundation)

5:25 PM — 6:00 PM

Proof of Stake

Adrian Brink (Tendermint), Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum Foundation), Peter Czaban (Web3 Foundation), David Knott (OmiseGo) and Vlad Zamfir (Ethereum Foundation)

6:00 PM

FINISH