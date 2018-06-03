Announcing the TechCrunch Ethereum Meetup alongside our blockchain event in Zug

There are already many, many reasons to attend TechCrunch’s first blockchain event this coming July 6 in Zug, Switzerland. You’ll hear from industry leaders including Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, but here’s a further sweetener: we will have a follow-on event the very next day.

We’re excited to announce that we’ll hold an Ethereum Meetup on July 7, the day after the ‘TC Sessions: Blockchain’ event. TechCrunch is producing this event with support from the Ethereum Foundation and other members of the Ethereum community.

To recap: the TC Sessions: Blockchain event takes place July 6 in Zug, the Swiss Canton know as ‘Crypto Valley,’ and it’ll be followed by the Ethereum Meetup produced by TechCrunch on July 7th from 1-6pm at the Casino, the same venue as the blockchain event the day before.

A follow-on meetup is a first for our single-day ‘TC Sessions’ events, which TechCrunch produces to cover important emerging topics like robotics, AR/VR and tech diversity. The second-day event in Zug reflects the strong demand we’ve seen from readers who are keen to further explore and understand the blockchain space.

This meetup will feature core developers and leaders from the Ethereum ecosystem, including Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum Foundation developer Karl Floersch, and others. It will cover a range of topics on the technical side, including presentations and discussions around issues of scaling, protocol improvements, and improvements to consensus among other topics.

We’ll have full details on the agenda very soon so stay patient.

Attendees of the TC Sessions: Blockchain event who wish to attend the Ethereum Meetup will need to purchase a separate pass. Tickets are available now for the meetup and can be purchased here — they are priced at 50 CHF plus VAT, that’s around $53 at current rates. We can’t wait to see you there.

There are a limited number of sponsorship opportunities open for the Ethereum Meetup produced by TechCrunch. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please fill out this form.