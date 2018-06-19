Starz launches 14 channels on YouTube TV

YouTube’s live TV streaming service is getting a big addition, starting today. Starz is rolling out its 14 channels, including Starz, Starz Encore, and Starz Encore Westerns, to the Google-owned streaming service as an add-on that costs $9 per month. The network joins YouTube TV’s other premium channel options, including Showtime, Shudder, Sundance Now, and Fox Soccer Plus.

Notably, HBO is not in that list – YouTube TV chose not to take all of Time Warner Broadcasting’s channels because it wanted to offer a slimmed down, more affordable live TV service. So Time Warner chose to stop negotiating a deal for HBO, according to a report from Bloomberg.

But that could be good news for Starz, as the network will now be one of the few premium cable networks to target YouTube TV’s younger, millennial viewers who often aren’t signing up for pay TV in the first place. They’re not coming to services like YouTube TV to reproduce what they’re missing from cable, but are instead discovering what’s available to stream, including via premium networks.

Starz says its 14 Starz and Starz Encore channels are available as of today to YouTube TV subscribers, offering its full video-on-demand catalog of popular movies, exclusive documentaries, and Starz’ original programming. The originals include shows like “Power,” “Vida,” “Counterpart,” “Outlander,” “American Gods,” “Sweetbitter,” “Black Sails,” “Party Down,” and others.

Of course, YouTube TV isn’t the only way to watch Starz’ content these days. The channel has been available over-the-top via Starz’ own app since 2016 which works across devices, and is available on-demand via other services like Hulu and Amazon Channels. Its live TV services are available on DirecTV Now and Sling TV, as well as on Amazon.

The company has also been working to better cater to streaming users over the past year, by offering a larger, more diverse lineup that includes an expanded selection of kids’ shows, more Spanish-language programming, and a 40% increase in its overall catalog by the end of last year.

YouTube TV itself is a $40 per month package of 60 live TV channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC networks, and an unlimited cloud DVR for up to 6 people in a household. The add-ons can be found under the Settings screen on YouTube TV’s website.