Only two days left to apply to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF ’18

“Time Is on My Side” may be true for the Rolling Stones (seriously, Mick and the boys have defied time), but we’re here to tell you that time is most definitely not on your side if you want to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2018, which takes place September 5-7.

You have a mere two days left before the application window to Startup Battlefield — and your shot at winning $100,000 — slams shut. Drop whatever you’re doing and apply to Startup Battlefield right now.

Startup Battlefield is one of the tech industry’s leading startup pitch competitions and, without a doubt, it’s the best launching pad for early-stage startups. If you want to introduce your pre-Series A company to the world, attract investor interest and receive intense media coverage, Startup Battlefield delivers the goods.

True fact. Even if you don’t win, merely competing in Startup Battlefield can have a profound effect on your business. Don’t just take our word for it. Consider Riminder, an AI-based recruitment service, that participated in Disrupt NY 2017 but did not make the final cut. Don’t shed any tears, because the company just received a round of funding totaling $2.3 million.

The Startup Battlefield vetting process is highly competitive. Our discerning team of editors reviews each application and accepts between 15-30 startups to compete in the first round. The acceptance rate ranges from three to six percent.

The Startup Battlefield takes place live in front of an audience of thousands, including the aforementioned investors and media. It’s your time to shine. Don’t worry though, each team receives expert pitch coaching from seasoned TechCrunch editors. You’ll be ready to step onto the Disrupt Main Stage and knock the socks off our panel of judges, which consists of notable tech and VC industry experts.

Those judges will select approximately five teams to move to the finals and a second round of pitching. From that select cohort comes the grand-prize winner to claim bragging rights, the Disrupt cup and, yes, our biggest equity-free cash award ever: $100,000. Someone has to win the $100,000 prize, and it might very well be your company.

Let’s take a minute to talk about other benefits of competing in Startup Battlefield. Applying and participating doesn’t cost you a thing, and each team gets to exhibit in Startup Alley for all three days of the conference — for free. The Alley’s where you’ll join more than 1,200 early-stage startups showcasing their very best tech, products and talent. It’s one of the most inspiring networking opportunities going.

Compete in the Battlefield, and you also join the Startup Battlefield alumni community — which consists of more than 800 companies and has collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and produced more than 100 exits. That’s another magical networking community. You might recognize a few names, like Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Fitbit, Getaround and Cloudflare.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place on September 5-7 at Moscone Center West. You have 48 hours left to apply. You are not Mick Jagger. Time is not on your side. Apply to Startup Battlefield today.