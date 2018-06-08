Hans Vestberg to take over as Verizon’s CEO in August

Verizon today announced CEO Lowell McAdam is stepping down from his post as August 1, 2018, seven years to the day he took the spot. He will stay on as Executive Chairman of the Board through the end of 2018 and as Non-Executive Chairman thereafter.

Hans Vestberg, Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Chief Technology Officer, will take over as the Chief Executive Office of the telecom giant who also owns Oath and therefore TechCrunch.

McAdam has lead Verizon as its CEO since August 1, 2011 and Chairman on January 1, 2012.

Vestberg is relatively new at Verizon. He joined the company a year ago. He was previously the chief executive of Ericsson until he was ousted in July 2016 when he proved ineffective in turning the company around.

Vestberg spent most of his career working for Ericsson. From 1998 to the end of 2009, Vestberg has mostly been the Chief Financial Officer of various Ericsson divisions around the world. He was Ericsson’s CEO from 2010 to 2016. For many years, Ericsson was a key player when it comes to telecommunications infrastructure and equipment. But the company had to face competition from Huawei which led to disappointing performances.

He’ll have a different task at Verizon. Verizon is currently riding high as one of the top telecoms in the United States but is eager to find new growth opportunities while transitioning to 5G networks.

