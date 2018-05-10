Instagram adds emoji slider stickers to spice up polls

If you’ve been meaning to ask your friends just how eggplant emoji your new summer cutoffs are, you’re in luck. Today, Instagram is introducing a feature it’s calling the “emoji slider,” a new audience feedback sticker that polls your viewers on a rating scale using any emoji. The updated Instagram app is available now in the App Store and in Google Play.

For example, if you decide to stay in on a Friday night and take risqué selfies you could ask your friends to rate just how angel emoji or how inexplicably-purple-devil-emoji your behavior is. Or say you see an animal and can’t quite figure out if it’s a snake or a salamander with those little tiny legs, you could poll your Instagram story-goers to ask how snake emoji the thing was on a scale of no snake emoji to 100 percent snake emoji. The impractical applications are endless.

Instagram says the emoji slider grew out of the natural popularity of the poll sticker, which is admittedly a pretty fun way to pressure your friends and admirers into spontaneous audience participation. With the emoji slider, you can ask how [emoji] something is instead of just asking your followers to operate under a binary set of options, because binaries are over, man.

If you’re into it, you can find the emoji slider in the sticker tray with most of the other excellent stoner nonsense. Just select it, write out your question, slap that baby on your story and wait for the sweet, sweet feedback to roll in.