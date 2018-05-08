Messenger chief leaving role to explore blockchain tech for Facebook

After four years at the helm of Messenger, David Marcus will be leaving the team to lead a small group of Facebook employees to explore what blockchain technologies can do for the social media giant.

In a post on Facebook, Marcus noted that he would be “starting from scratch” in these efforts surrounding blockchain tech. His departure from Messenger comes alongside a major organizational restructuring up top at Facebook that saw the roles shift of many key executives at Facebook.

Marcus is notably on the board of directors at the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, so this won’t be his first foray into blockchain. Marcus will be joined by Instagram’s Kevin Weil in this new endeavor, Recode reports.

Below is Marcus’s full post: