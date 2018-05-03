Early-bird pricing for TC Tel Aviv ends in two weeks

The first-ever TechCrunch conference in Tel Aviv is just slightly more than a month away, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this day-long intensive event focused on mobility to one of the fastest growing startup ecosystems in the world. TechCrunch Tel Aviv takes place on June 7, 2018, and you have exactly two weeks left to get the best early-bird ticket price — just 265 ILS — so buy your tickets today.

Our excitement is totally justified. Why? Israeli technology’s leading the charge on all things mobility, including autonomous vehicles, sensors, drones, security and so much more. The topics — and the industry leaders who will grace the TechCrunch stage — represent a deep and wide-ranging look at where mobility tech stands now and where it’s going.

We’re still adding great speakers to our agenda, but here’s a taste of the topics and subject experts you can expect to find at TC Tel Aviv.

Discussing the future of transportation: We have Uri Levine, serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Waze, the world’s largest traffic and navigation app with more than 250 million drivers around the globe, and Dave Waiser founder of Gett, a global on-demand transportation and delivery company.

Are commercial drones here to stay? Weighing in on this hot topic we have Yariv Bash, CEO and co-founder of Flytrex, maker of the world’s first commercial drone delivery service, and Ran Krauss, CEO and co-founder of Airobotics, maker of a first-of-its-kind pilotless drone solution.

Interested in investing in Israeli tech? Then you won’t want to miss the conversation with Mike Granoff, founder and managing director of Maniv Mobility, a venture capital fund; Chemi Peres, co-founder and managing general partner of Pitango Venture Capital, Israel’s largest VC group; and Yahal Zilka, co-founder and managing partner of Magma Venture Partners, a leading VC fund in Israel.

And while mobility is the main conference focus, we won’t neglect other technologies. Head to the Startup Alley exhibition floor to explore, connect and network with more than 200 early-stage startups. They’ll feature their latest tech products, platforms and services in cybersecurity, AR/VR, mobility, robotics, fintech, biotech, artificial intelligence, blockchain and more.

And while you’re getting ready to buy that early-bird ticket, why not exhibit your startup at TC Tel Aviv? An exhibitor pass costs 1,700 ILS and includes two tickets and a demo table.

TechCrunch Tel Aviv takes place on June 7, 2018 at the Tel Aviv Convention Center, Pavilion 10. It promises to be an exciting exploration of Israeli tech pushing the boundaries of mobility. Early-bird pricing flies away in two weeks. Buy your tickets today.