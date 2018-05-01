Facebook’s AR camera effects platform comes to Instagram

The augmented reality platform on Facebook has largely been hampered by the fact that it’s only on Facebook. Well, today the feature lands on Instagram, where it will arrive it front of an audience more devoted to photo-sharing in a platform more suited to AR filters.

The filter platform will operate a little differently on Instagram, where people will be exposed to user-designed filters based on the accounts that they follow. The AR camera effects platform will also enable users to try out filters directly from their friends’ Stories, so if they see something they haven’t seen before, they can see who made it and follow the account.

This change will do a lot to promote more appropriate filters being suggested to users in a way that Snapchat’s platform just isn’t set up to handle.