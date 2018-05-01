Facebook re-opens app reviews on its platform

Onstage at Facebook’s developer conference, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will be re-opening its app review process following the pause it took in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica crisis.

“Now, I know that it hasn’t been easy being a developer these past couple months, that’s probably an understatement. What I can assure you is that we’re hard at work making sure people don’t misuse this platform so you can all keep building things that people love, and today I’m happy to share that we’re reopening app reviews so you can all keep moving forward,” Zuckerberg said onstage.

The news is certainly welcome news for developers who build on the platform who have had to deal with Facebook making major changes without their input as the company has tried to navigate its latest scandals.