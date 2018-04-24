Uber’s first diversity report under new CEO shows slight progress

Under the leadership of Travis Kalanick, Uber was late to the game in producing its first diversity report. Now, under the leadership of new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, things are starting to look a bit different at Uber.

Uber has not only brought on a chief diversity officer but also continues to make progress in terms of representation of black and brown people in leadership roles in the U.S., as well as the overall number of women in its workforce. But regarding black and brown people in tech leadership roles, Uber has none.

Here’s a quick overview of what Uber’s workforce looks like today:

Compared to last year, Uber has increased the percentage of women from 36.1 to 38 percent. While Uber’s black representation has gone down a bit, Latinx representation increased from 5.6 to 6.1 percent.

Uber’s data is based on an in-house survey, rather than an EEO-1 report. Instead, Uber pulled the gender and race numbers from Workday, where employees are able to self-identify. Uber says the gender data has about 99 percent participation while the race/ethnicity data represents more than 75 percent of the company.

Regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer representation, Uber reported 15 percent of those who opted into that survey identified as such. In total, only a little over a third of Uber employees participated in the survey worldwide.

In perusing Uber’s December 2017 EEO-1 report, 13 percent of women at Uber are black, 9 percent are Latina and 5 percent are of two or more races in the U.S.

Uber has also created a workshop program called “Why Diversity Matters,” in order to educate employees about diversity and inclusion. To date, about 4,000 employees worldwide have participated in the workshop.

Additionally, Uber overhauled its recruiting and hiring process, and trained engineering interviewers on how to mitigate bias. Meanwhile, Uber also evaluated pay equity and has since “made changes to ensure aggregate race and gender pay equity across Uber,” Uber Chief People Officer Liane Hornsey wrote.

Citing legal reasons, Uber said it’s unable to disclose the exact amount just yet. It’s not clear exactly what those legal reasons entail, but it’s worth noting three Latina software engineers sued Uber in October, alleging they were compensated less because of their gender and race. Last month, Uber paid $10 million to settle the lawsuit.