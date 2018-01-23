Uber has hired a chief diversity officer

Uber has hired Bo Young Lee, the former global diversity and inclusion leader of insurance company Marsh LLC, to be its first-ever chief diversity officer. Lee will begin in March, Recode first reported. This means Uber’s global head of diversity and inclusion, Bernard Coleman, will now be reporting to her.

“As I was interviewing for this role, it became very clear that Uber is taking their cultural transformation seriously and truly wants to create a culture where every single person feels proud and heard,” Lee said in a statement to TechCrunch. “There’s much more work to be done, and I’m excited to bring my experience to the table solving tough D&I challenges in partnership with Uber employees.”

It’s no surprise Uber now has a chief diversity officer, given the recommendations from former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and his law firm. What’s surprising, however, is that the job isn’t going to Coleman. In Holder’s report, he and his firm recommended Coleman’s title be elevated to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. It’s not clear why the role did not go to Coleman.

Coleman joined Uber last January, and essentially had to hit the ground running in light of former Uber engineer Susan Fowler’s allegations of sexual harassment at the company and the release of Uber’s first diversity report. Coleman formerly worked as Hillary for America’s chief diversity and human resources officer.

“Building a culture where everyone feels included and can bring their whole selves to work is critical to the new culture we’re building, so we’re thrilled to welcome Bo Young Lee as Uber’s first Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer,” Uber Chief People Officer Liane Hornsey said in a statement to TechCrunch. “Bo has a proven track record of building environments where all employees feel proud, included and committed.”

