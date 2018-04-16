Target debuts same-day delivery for in-store purchases in some urban markets

Target wants to make it easier for customers in urban markets to shop its store and get their hauls home, without having to lug their bags onto the subway or other public transit. These customers may skip buying heavier items like 12-packs of soda, big bags of dog food, gallons of water, new bedding sets, and other things they can’t easily carry for long distances. Instead, they’ll place those orders online – and often with Target competitors like Amazon. But now, Target will allow urban customers to shop in-store, and have their purchases delivered to their home that same day.

The service makes sense for Target stores in cities, where there aren’t often parking lots available to shoppers, and whose customer base tends to ride the subway, bus, or train, or bike or walk home. When they want to buy more than they can easily carry, they tend to order a taxi or an Uber to get their purchases home.

That’s why Target is rolling out this home delivery option only to select locations.

The feature will debut in nearly 60 stores in five major cities – Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. – by the end of this month, the company says.

To take advantage of the service, customers will shop as usual and check out at the register.

There, they’ll tell the cashier they’d like to take home delivery and pay the $7 flat fee. (Cheaper than some cab rides, Target notes). Customers then choose their two-hour delivery window and provide their address along with other relevant delivery information. When the process is complete, they’ll leave their purchases at the store, and return home to accept delivery during their window.

Oversized items, like furniture, will cost $25 for delivery.

The service is one of several new technology initiatives underway at Target, to help it better compete against Amazon and Walmart. It’s also expanding its pantry-focused Restock delivery service, same-day grocery delivery through its acquisition of Shipt, and curbside pickup.

Target says stores offering the delivery service will display signage and its cashiers will tell customers about the option at checkout.