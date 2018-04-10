Senate will ‘haul in’ Cambridge Analytica for future hearing

In his opening statement in today’s Senate hearing with Mark Zuckerberg, Senator Thune (R-SD) noted that Cambridge Analytica, the company most associated with the ongoing privacy debacle, will be examined separately at another time.

“There are plenty of questions about the behavior of Cambridge Analytica and we expect to hold a future hearing on Cambridge and similar firms,” the Senator said.

Thune chairs the Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee, which is one of several that combined for today’s hearing, but he did not indicate whether it would be that or another committee, or another group of them, that will talk to Cambridge Analytica and whichever other companies are deemed to be alike to it.

Shortly afterwards, Sen. Bill Nelson (R-FL) also noted the intention of inviting Cambridge Analytica for a chat.

“Now since we still don’t know what Cambridge Analytica has done with this data, you heard chairman thune say, as we had discussed, we want to haul Cambridge Analytica in to answer these questions at a separate hearing.”

Nelson is on the same committee, so it seems likely that it will be the one to host the proposed hearing, but Nelson did not actually confirm this.