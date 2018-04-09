SNL roasts Mark Zuckerberg on Weekend Update

The role of Mark Zuckerberg went to Alex Moffat this weekend on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.

While some bits were harmless and hilarious — “Poke! Poke! Remember that feature?” asked Moffat as he poked Jost in the shoulder. “Poke! It was flirting for cowards.” — the Facebook CEO probably didn’t laugh much on Saturday night.

Alex Moffat, playing Zuckerberg, shrieked with laughter, struggled with eye contact, and rebuked any notion that users’ should have control over their own data on Facebook.

When asked if users would be able to delete their own data, the Zuck character simply replied: “Psh, no! Because it’s mine. You gave it to me. No backsies.”

This all comes amidst the Cambridge Analytica scandal, wherein third-party apps scraped data of more than 50 million users on behalf of consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica . This has left Facebook trying to recover trust with the public, all while having lost more than $80 billion in market value since the scandal broke.

This also comes a few short days before Zuckerberg appears in Washington D.C. for both a Senate hearing on April 10 and a House Energy and Commerce hearing on April 11.

You can watch the full SNL segment below: