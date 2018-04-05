YouTube TV now works in Firefox

YouTube TV is finding life inside a browser not built by Google.

The live TV service is now running on Firefox after previously being locked down to Chrome. The new development first spotted by YourTechExplained isn’t a massive shock, Google had promised support for other browsers would be coming, but it’s nice to see them hold true to that though you’re still out of luck if you’re a loyal Safari or Edge user.

The $40 per month streaming service lets users watch and record content from channels like NBA TV, MLB Network, Comedy Central, MTV and CNN. It’s still a bit of a pricey sell, but as the service continues to add more networks, more capabilities and more options for viewing, it’s slowly becoming a better buy for cord-cutters looking to get live TV on their devices.