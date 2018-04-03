Breaking: Active shooter reported at YouTube HQ

Reports of an active shooter at YouTube’s San Bruno, CA headquarters have been reported on social media. Local news station KRON is reporting a number of 911 calls in the area related to the event. Local police have also issued a warning for bystanders to stay out of the area.

It appears as though emergency teams have begun an evacuation of the facility, including YouTube Live product team member, Vadim Lavrusik, who was among the first to report the incident on Twitter. ABC’s local affiliate has live video of the scene as it unfolds.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

The video service’s Bay Area headquarters houses more than 1,100 employees, according to Google. TechCrunch has confirmed with San Bruno Police that there is an on-going incident in the area, but the department has yet to issue an official statement. They have, however, confirmed with The Hollywood Report that the situation constitutes a “very active scene.”

Snap Maps photos from the area confirm that a large scale evacuation appears to be underway at the office building. In addition to the images of multiple police cars, eye witness reports have also noted the presence of the bomb squad and fire trucks at the scene.

Google has issued a statement noting that it is “coordinating with authorities,” promising further updates as information becomes available. The company has also confirmed the location of the incident through its own Maps app, pinpointing the location and noting nearby road closures.

A spokesperson for San Francisco General Hospital, a nearby Level 1 trauma center, has confirmed with a local station that it has begun admitting patients from the incident, but has yet to confirm an official number. Stanford Health Care Center says that it is also expecting around four to five patients. TechCrunch has also been in touch with a number of nearby hospitals.

NBC is presently reporting, according to sources, that a female suspect is dead. No official report from San Bruno police, but the department’s chief is set to address the media at 2:30 local time with an update on this unfolding situation.

We will update this story as we learn more.