Terry Myerson, EVP of Windows and Devices, is leaving Microsoft, prompting a big AI, Azure and devices reorganization

Big changes are afoot at Microsoft. The company has announced that Terry Myerson, the longtime Microsoftie who headed up the company’s Windows and Devices businesses, is leaving the company, and along with that the company changing up its executive management. The full memo from Satya Nadella is below, but here are the basics:

Terry Myerson is out but is staying on for some months in a transition phase. It’s been in the works for months, the company said.

Rajesh Jha will lead Experiences & Devices. (Note that Windows is being dropped from the title.) It will include Windows, Office, third-party applications and devices focused on a more integrated Microsoft 365.

Scott Guthrie will lead Cloud + AI Platform. This is separate from R&D and will be about applying AI in the business. It will include distributed computing (cloud and edge) and AI covering infrastructure, runtimes, frameworks, tools and higher-level services around perception, knowledge and cognition.

Jason Zander is now EVP of Azure.

Harry Shum stays on in his role leading AI + Research.

The moves underscore how Microsoft is pushing itself hard to refresh its strategy to align with the next phase of how the tech world is evolving. Myerson has been with the company for more than 20 years, and has been running the Windows business since 2013, so this is a significant shift for the company and a signal of how that shift is not just happening in its products, but among its people, too.

To be clear, Microsoft remains one of the world’s tech leviathans, with Windows still the world’s most ubiquitous desktop operating system. But resting on your laurels cannot happen in the tech world (just ask Microsoft’s disastrous former partner, Nokia).

Microsoft missed the boat in mobile — an area now dominated by Google and Apple both in terms of devices and controlling the platforms that monetise mobile beyond devices. It’s been doubling down on its enterprises business and has — from what I’ve heard — been surprisingly good at delivering a new and cohesive set of services by way of Office 365.

Now the big frontiers are areas like AI and cloud services. In both it’s it’s fighting cheek by jowl with the likes of Amazon, Google and many more. In cloud, its big challenge now is to continue to make sure that its software development — specifically by way of its unified, cloud-based Office 365 services — aligns with its cloud ambitions and makes the whole package more compelling for end users. In AI, the game very much remains open: by all accounts AI-based services will be at the core of how all computing develops going forward, and considering that every problem today is a tech problem, that’s a big playing field to cover.

More to come. Memo below.