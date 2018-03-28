Netflix adds former White House security advisor Susan Rice to its board

Netflix has added a board member with some big political connections: Susan Rice, who worked in the Obama administration as national security advisor and ambassador to the UN.

“For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom,” said founder and CEO Reed Hastings in a statement.

Rice directed the National Security Council staff between 2013 and 2017 and also provided the daily national security briefing to President Obama.

Other members of Netflix’s board include tech execs like Microsoft president Brad Smith and Zillow co-founder Richard Barton, and investors from TCV and Redpoint.

Netflix shares have nearly doubled in the past year.

The company has a market cap of $124 billion.