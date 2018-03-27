Apple is finally selling the Space Gray mouse, keyboard and trackpad without an iMac Pro

Surprise! You don’t have to pay $5,000 or more to get a Space Gray Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard or Magic Trackpad 2. You can now buy those devices separately.

And because this is Apple, you’ll have to pay more to get the dark items. The Magic Mouse 2 costs $79 in silver and $99 in Space Gray.

The Magic Keyboard costs $129 for the silver version and $149 for the Space Gray one. This keyboard comes with a numeric keypad. The small version of the keyboard only has one color option. The trackpad costs the same price.

This news is going to make many eBay sellers really sad.