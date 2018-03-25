Zuck apologizes for Cambridge Analytica scandal with full-page print ad

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has taken out a full page ad in the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and six UK papers today to apologize Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

The ad starts in bold letters, saying:

“We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can’t, we don’t deserve it.”

Facebook took out full page ads in the NYT, WSJ, WashPost, and 6 UK papers today https://t.co/kMA822kTpU pic.twitter.com/CUEYwyWuTT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2018

The ad was published on Sunday, following Zuck’s first public acknowledgement of the issue on Facebook and a subsequent media tour earlier this week.

Congress has also put Mark Zuckerberg on notice to potentially come speak with them, with Senator Kennedy of Louisiana encouraging Zuck to “do the common sense thing and roll up his sleeves and take a meaningful amount of time talking to [them].”

For those of you still unsure what’s going on with Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, you can see a full play-by-play here.

Here’s the full transcript from the print ad: