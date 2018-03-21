Otonomo and Waze founders join the TechCrunch Tel Aviv conference

The TechCrunch Tel Aviv conference is in June and we’re excited to announce our first speakers for the day-long event. Today, we’re delighted to announce that Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze, and Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder of Otonomo will be speaking on our stage.

TechCrunch Tel Aviv is focused on mobility and all that it entails, from autonomous vehicles, to sensors, drones, and security. It makes perfect sense then to have the godfather of the modern mobility: Uri Levine .

Levine is a passionate serial entrepreneur and disruptor. He co-founded Waze, the world’s largest traffic and navigation app with more than 250 million drivers around the globe. It was acquired by Google in June 2013 for more than $1.1 billion.

After Waze, he co-founded and joined several startups as chairman or board member. Levine focuses mainly on consumer services that all have one thing in common, “creating a lot of value to a lot of users.” For instance, he believes in services that help you save money and time, that empower you — in other words, doing good and doing well.

We’re equally thrilled to welcome one of the new kids on the block, Ben Volkow of Otonomo . Otonomo’s platform powers the first connected car data marketplace. And when it comes to autonomous vehicles, data is the new oil. Otonomo was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs to disrupt the entire connected and autonomous car industry.

The event will be on June 7, 2018, at the Tel Aviv Convention Center. Israel is one of the world’s fastest growing and most impressive startup ecosystems, and we simply can’t resist coming back. Buy tickets here!