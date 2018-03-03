Startups Weekly: Raising huge sums quickly

Hey, did you know that TechCrunch sends out a weekly newsletter rounding up the latest startup news?

1. What does it take to be a startup that raises huge sums quickly?

“Trait No. 1: Focus on cancer immunotherapy.” So, uh, that might be a hard one to replicate.

2. The dinner that destroyed Gawker

A juicy excerpt from Ryan Holiday’s new book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.

3. DoorDash raises $535M, now valued at $1.4B

Restaurant delivery service DoorDash is joining the unicorn club with its latest round of funding — a round that was led by SoftBank Group.

4. Going public pits Spotify’s suggestions against everyone

The secret to Spotify’s public market debut is actually an acquisition it made in 2014. The Echo Nest was powering music recommendations for Beats Music, Rdio, Vevo and iHeartRadio before Spotify pulled it out from under them.

5. Circle acquires cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex

Circle is an interesting startup because it’s hard to keep track of what it does.

6. Revolut broke even in December, now has 1.5 million customers

On average, Revolut now attracts between 6,000 and 8,000 new users per day. While social networks or messaging apps would be reasonably happy with those numbers, it’s ridiculously high when you compare this growth rate with good old banks.

7. GoBee Bike throws in the towel in France

The bike rental startup is blaming the shutdown on vandalism.

8. Pagedraw UI builder turns your website design mockup into code automatically

For years, one of the Holy Grails of web design has been trying to automate the transformation of front-end design into clean code. Y Combinator-backed Pagedraw has developed a tool to fulfill that vision in a modern context.

9. Industrious picks up $80M to outclass WeWork for the enterprise

Industrious pitches itself as a more premium version of WeWork, offering co-working space and workplace services to some 35 locations across 25 cities nationwide.

10. Rhino is getting rid of security deposits for rental apartments

For a monthly fee, Rhino provides your landlord with an insurance policy for the potential damages that would normally be covered by a deposit.

